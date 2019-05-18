After taking medical disqualification with Gamecocks, he’ll transfer, join JUCO team

Gamecock commit Tavyn Jackson and his many talents University of South Carolina football recruit Tavyn Jackson of Tallahassee, Fla., is a high preforming athlete and student. In this video, he discusses his talents on the field and how he arrived to choosing his major. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of South Carolina football recruit Tavyn Jackson of Tallahassee, Fla., is a high preforming athlete and student. In this video, he discusses his talents on the field and how he arrived to choosing his major.

In a season where its defense ended up wracked by injury, South Carolina football was down one intriguing defensive back from the beginning.

Now Tavyn Jackson will continue his football career elsewhere after taking a medical disqualification in August.

Jackson tweeted this week he’s headed to Highland Community College in Kansas, with hopes of using that as a launch point to join another team. He stepped away from the Gamecocks last summer because of sickle cell trait, a genetic condition.

I’m heading to Highland Community College to get back on the field. For a semester and hoping to find another school from there — TJack from the City (@CityBoyJacck) May 15, 2019

Early in his career, Will Muschamp has spoken about Jackson as a player who could have potentially contributed, but a nagging hamstring forced him to redshirt as a true freshman. Back in August, it was assumed he was giving up football and would have the rest of his education paid for.

“Based on how it was explained to me, you have certain percentages of the sickle cell trait, and unfortunately his is very high,” Muschamp said when he announced the disqualification. “After meeting with his family, Dr. (Jeff) Guy, Clint Haggard, our medical staff, to hear all of the different avenues we traveled down as far as seeing experts to try to find a solution to help Tavyn, this was the best answer. It was very unfortunate.”

In January, news came out Jackson put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Players who are medically disqualified can go to other schools and play assuming they pass all the needed physicals.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Florida product was a 2017 three-star recruit out of high school with strong coverage skills. As a senior, he had 76 tackles and four interceptions and was an all-state pick

Without him, South Carolina struggled mightily at defensive back, especially safety, a spot he moved last offseason.

Highland went 6-4 last season in a tough conference in Kansas.