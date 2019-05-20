‘Thank you South Carolina’: Gamecocks defensive back to transfer

Highlights: Defensive back Jonathan Gipson Defensive back Jonathan Gipson of Hoschton, Ga., has committed to USC for the 2018 class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Defensive back Jonathan Gipson of Hoschton, Ga., has committed to USC for the 2018 class.

South Carolina football safety Jonathan Gipson has hardly been on campus a full year.

Now the Hoschton, Georgia, product is in the NCAA transfer portal, USC and Gipson confirmed Monday evening.

Word leaked out Monday afternoon, first tweeted by the SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic. Gipson later acknowledges his decision via Twitter.

“The coaching staff and I have made a mutual agreement that it is best for me to further my education at another University,” he tweeted. “I still genuinely love the program and believe the future if bright for South Carolina, but I must do what is best for me and my family. ... Thank you South Carolina.”

Gipson came to USC as a three-star recruit with a reputation as a hard hitter. He was knocked out the second half of spring practice because of surgery to clean up a knee injury.

He only played in two games in 2018, redshirting, but made eight tackles between the blowout of FCS Chattanooga and the bowl loss to Virginia. He thanked his teammates, the university and the coaching staff in explaining his decision via social media.

Gipson signed early in December of 2017 but needed a little prodding from Will Muschamp and his staff. As a high school senior, he had 58 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He’s the fourth USC defensive back to enter the transfer portal, joining Nick Harvey, Javon Charleston and Jaylin Foster. Safety-turned linebacker Zay Brown also put his name into the portal.

The departure would leave USC with 11 scholarship defensive backs for next season once the four freshmen are on the roster. Shilo Sanders, Cam Smith and Jammie Robinson are already on campus.

