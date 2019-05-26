South Carolina makes top five for key in-state recruit

Grainger, Hemingway react to Conway’s win over Hartsville Conway quarterback Darren Grainger and defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway speak after the Tigers moved to 4-0 on the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway quarterback Darren Grainger and defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway speak after the Tigers moved to 4-0 on the season.

Securing talented in-state linemen has long been a staple of South Carolina’s football success.

The day before Memorial Day, the Gamecocks found a spot in the top group for in-state four-star Tonka Hemingway.

The soft-spoken Conway star tweeted his top five, which included USC alongside UNC, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Duke. On 247’s crystal balls, every prediction currently has him ending up a Gamecock.

First off I will like to thank God as I say.These are my top 5 schools in no specific order. I will like to thank all the universities that extended an offer out to me, and gave me the chance to further my education as well as my athletic career. pic.twitter.com/R4cjZ5y4z8 — Tonka Hemmingway (@Tonka_Hemingway) May 26, 2019

Hemingway is the No. 5 ranked player in the state in the 247 Sports composite rankings and the No. 207 player in the country. Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. saw him during the evaluation period.

He claims offers from Alabama and Clemson.

The brother of former Michigan receiver Junior Hemingway, Tonka Hemingway projects as a defensive tackle at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds. He has started for the Tigers since his freshman year.

Last season, he played both ways, posting 60 tackles, 20 for loss, and three sacks.