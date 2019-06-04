USC Gamecocks Football Former Gamecocks defensive coordinator hired by team from USC’s 2018 schedule

One year earlier and Lorenzo Ward would’ve been able to face off against his old employer, South Carolina football.

The one-time Gamecocks defensive coordinator was hired by Chattanooga on Tuesday. The Mocs came to Williams-Brice Stadium in 2018, taking a 49-9 loss.

He’s the second person with Gamecocks ties to join the Mocs in the past few days, as Zay Brown announced he will transfer there.

Ward was a longtime fixture during some of South Carolina’s glory years in the early 2010s, but was also around for the fall from grace. He was on South Carolina’s staff from 2009-2015, becoming the top coordinator after Ellis Johnson left in following the 2011 season.

Ward’s first defense was a strong one, ranking 13th nationally in points per game allowed. His next started to slip, though it was bolstered by a ball-control offense. Then the bottom fell out, with his last two defenses ranked outside the top 80 nationally in a slew of statistical categories.

Since leaving USC, he spent time as Fresno State defensive coordinator, where his defense was 83rd in points per game allowed, and as safeties coach and interim head coach at Louisville, where he was part of defenses ranked 70th and 105th in points per game allowed.