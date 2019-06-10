Former Gamecock lands first FBS assistant coach job, replacing former USC coach

Shawn Elliott introduced as Georgia State head coach 'What a day... It's a tremendous honor,' Shawn Elliott says as he's introduced as the new Georgia State head coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 'What a day... It's a tremendous honor,' Shawn Elliott says as he's introduced as the new Georgia State head coach.

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Travian Robertson’s rise through the coaching ranks has been a quick one.

The former Atlanta Falcon and Seattle Seahawk finished up his playing career in 2014. In 2017 he was a graduate assistant with Shawn Elliott’s Georgia State program and last year he coached at FBS Albany State.

Now he’s back in the FBS again.

Robertson’s Twitter account now lists him as the defensive line coach for GSU. According to a report from FootballScoop, he replaced his college position coach, Brad Lawing, who was added to Elliott’s Staff three months ago.

The news was first reported by 247 Sports.

Robertson played in 43 games, overcoming injuries his junior season to held lead a ferocious font in 2011. He posted 42 tackles, 10 for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble playing alongside Melvin Ingram, Jadeveon Clowney and Devin Taylor.

A seventh-round draft pick, he played in 14 NFL games, 12 for the Falcons. He was with Atlanta, Seattle and Washington in his final season.

Last season, he was part of a defense that posted 36 sacks and 95 tackles for loss in 11 games.

Elliott has gone 9-15 in two seasons in Atlanta. His first team went 7-5 and won it’s bowl game, but the Panthers fell to 2-10 last fall, winning one conference game and edging FCS Kennesaw State.

At the time of Lawing’s hire, he said he had not planned on being there for a long time.

He mentioned he would have been interested in South Carolina’s defensive line opening, which ended up going to John Scott Jr. Lawing helped develop Clowney and Ingram and was renowed for his recruiting at USC and at Florida State.