USC Gamecocks Football Eight Gamecocks make national publication’s preseason All-SEC team, one in top group

His diet is different, but Javon Kinlaw’s hunger for the game still strong South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw talks about his weight loss and improved strength. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw talks about his weight loss and improved strength.

South Carolina football goes into the 2019 season with the sense it has some solid pieces to work with.

National analyst Phil Steele highlighted a few of them on his preseason All-SEC teams.

The Gamecocks placed eight on the four teams, led by defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the first group. USC put three on the second team in wide receiver Bryan Edwards, defensive end D.J. Wonnum, and linebacker T.J. Brunson.

The rest were on the fourth team with wide receiver Shi Smith, offensive lineman Donell Stanley, cornerback Jaycee Horn and punter Joseph Charlton.

Kinlaw battled a hip injury much of last season, missing the bowl because of it. He posted 38 tackles, 10 for loss, 4 1/2 sacks, five pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.

Edwards is a solid season away from every career receiving record the school has. Brunson put up 106 tackles last season, his first second as a starter. Wonnum missed most of 2018 with a variety of lower body injuries, but had six sacks as a sophomore.

Smith was USC’s No. 3 pass catcher last season, posting 673 yards on 45 catches. Stanley has started for two years at multiple spots, while Horn broke into the lineup as a true freshman and was probably the team’s best in coverage. Charlton evolved into a special teams weapon and delivered more than a few booming punts.