Will Muschamp football camp update: Tavien Feaster in Williams-Brice

VIDEO: Spartanburg’s Tavien Feaster wins Mr. Football Spartanburg running back Tavien Feaster was named Mr. Football on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spartanburg running back Tavien Feaster was named Mr. Football on Thursday.

There was a good bit of talent on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Greer quarterback Raheim Jeter was throwing in 7-on-7 action to receiver Jaleel Skinner, who both have Gamecocks offers. Waiting their turn were four-stat USC QB commit Luke Doty, and Myers Park (N.C) stars Drake Maye and Muhsin Muhammad III.

But Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp, flanked by assistant Kyle Krantz, zeroed in on someone not playing. The went to Tavien Feaster.

The former Clemson running back was with the 7-on-7 team from his high school, Spartanburg. He announced plans to grad transfer earlier this offseason.

The Gamecocks have offered, and Virginia Tech is also reportedly involved.

Feaster is expected to finish up classes and graduate during the summer.

Feaster ran for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in his three seasons at Clemson. His best year was 2017, when he posted 669 at 6.3 yards per carry. Coming out of Spartanburg High School, he was the No. 29 player in the country in his class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings that factor in all recruiting networks. He was named the state’s Mr. Football after the 2015 season.

The Gamecocks currently have no open spaces in their 2019 class, having signed the full 25 players that can be counted toward it. They would, however, be able to add a player in August and count him toward the 2020 25-man initial scholarship limit.

Muschamp is set to return three of his top four rushers from each of the past two seasons. But from the group of A.J. Turner, Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson, no player has stepped up and taken control of the top running back spot. All three ran for between 294 and 654 yards last season.

South Carolina added a pair of August players last year, counting the scholarships for Josh Belk and Jamel Cook as part the 2019 class. They also added safeties J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey, neither of whom had big impacts last season.