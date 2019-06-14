Muschamp camp update: Some big play-makers, Connor Shaw pay visit to Gamecocks

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina’s coaches got a look at a potential future quarterback on Friday, and a former one.

Rabun County passer Gunner Stockton was in Columbia with his high school’s 7-on-7 team for the tournament the Gamecocks hosted on Friday. The Wildcats are hosted by Jaybo Shaw, brother of USC great Connor Shaw, and Connor was on hand with his brother’s team.

The Wildcats threw it around a little on Strom Thurmond, but struggled early. Stockton threw well on the move.

Stockton holds offers from Georgia, West Virginia and N.C. State, along with the Gamecocks. He threw for 2,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.





▪ Also on hand was a 2,000-yard rusher in Lake Taylor (Virginia) running back Malik Newton. He has offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Texas A&M and added one from Clemson earlier this week.

He looks more like a linebacker than a high school running back. He’s incredibly built, but moves well. In 7-on-7 work, he moved well on a deep drop and picked off a pass.

He posted 2,125 yards on the ground last year with 33 trips to the endzone, while also being an all-region linebacker.

▪ There wasn’t a lot of depth in terms of linemen in, but a couple high-level guys.

Chief among them was Zaire Patterson, a four 6-foot-6, 215-pound pass rusher who is the No. 156 player in the 247 Sports 2021 rankings. Muschamp camp over to the line camp and spent a lot of time watching Patterson, who has offers from N.C. State, North Carolina and Florida.

Last season, Patterson has 52 tackles, 16 sacks, 25 hurries and six pass break ups. He was at the indoor in the afternoon, hanging out with Mike Peterson and some other defensive staffers. Several pointed out a graphic on the wall, one with Jadeveon Clowney predominantly featured.

Gamecocks commit Tyshawn Wannamaker was also there working out.

▪ At one point, Muschamp, Bobby Bentley and Bryan McClendon were all taking in a Tennessee Elite 7-on-7 on team, the only non-high school there. The group included a set of high-caliber prospects in lineback Junior Colson (No. 200 player in the 2021 class), reciever Walker Merrill (236), receiver Quenton Barnes (276) and three-star 2020 linebacker Devyn Curtis.

▪ Myrtle Beach and Gamecocks QB commit Luke Doty were in the 7-on-7 competition for the second day in a row.

▪ Coaches from Marshall, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern were on hand watching/working. That included new Mountaineers head man Eliah Drinkwitz.

▪ Clover High School took the 7-on-7 event, coming through a talented Camden County squad, Byrnes and Chapman. It was Chapman that knocked off the loaded all-star team from Tennessee in the quarterfinals.