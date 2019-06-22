Alabama commit drops by to see Gamecocks, more detail on a QB target, new offers out

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Find the morning camp update: HERE

South Carolina football was hosting at least two official visitors this weekend, including speedy Florida pass catcher Deajaun McDougle.

Neither of those players ventured onto the field at Saturday’s camp, but one speed receiver did, one who happens to be committed to Nick Saban’s Alabama program.

Thaiu Jones-Bell, a wide receiver out of Carol City High School in Miami, had tweeted he was in town on Firday and was hanging out on Saturday. He’s a four-star recruit, the No. 68 player in the country for 2020 in the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jones-Bell is 5-foot-11, 187 pounds. At one point during the camp, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon was teasing him a little, asking why he wasn’t working out. Seemed all in good fun.

▪ Talked a good bit about Colten Gauthier in the morning update, but wanted to point out a little moment.

During receiver/DB 1-on-1s, he was searching out the guys he’d be throwing to in line and pulling them aside for a quick chat and to talk things over. If something went wrong, he’d meet them and accept blame, then taking through what happened.

Not the biggest thing in the world, but a lot of rising juniors wouldn’t be that vocal in that kind of setting, so that was notable.

▪ As the defensive linemen worked out, outside linebacker/bucks coach Mike Peterson took aside Virginia pass rusher Bryson Jennings, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound pass rusher with Virginia and Virginia Tech offers.

His dad played at Tech. He only just finished his freshman year, but if he fills out, he could be someone to watch. Last season he had at least three sacks, a couple fumble recoveries and used his length to bat down a few balls.

He left with an offer.

▪ There was a lot of defensive back and receiver talent on hand, including Evan Slocum, an athlete with a USC offer, Semaj James, a pretty talented receiver from Tallahassee with Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia Tech offers, Deron Reid from Santa Fe, Florida, and Anthony Johnson Jr., a three-star corner with a Gamecocks offer who is teammates with commit Issiah Walker Jr.

Ried was a beast during 1-on-1s, hauling in some massive catches. He appeared to get some attention from Bryan McClendon as the camp wrapped, as did James. Johnson wasn’t the biggest guy (5-foot-10), but he played pretty physical in that setting.

▪ One lineman to perhaps keep an eye on was Dylan Fairchild out of West Foresyth. He was chatting a good bit with Eric Wolford early on and one of the recruiting staffers late.

He looked to be one of the biggest linemen there, he was tall and leaner than most, possibly owing to a wrestling career. For a 285 pounder, he looked pretty good and seemed to move well.

▪ Walk Forest commit Malik Puryear was also in town and working out.

▪ Late in the day, four-star commit Alex Huntley dropped by.

▪ Miami Carol receiver D’Andre Stafford seemed pretty solid in the 1-on-1s. He’s got Arkansas and LSU offers, though no ranking yet as a 2020 guy. At 6-foot-2 and a little skinny, might be a bit big considering the composition of the 2020 receiver group thus far.

▪ Hammond 2022 tailback C.J. Stokes ran a 4.41-second 40 and got his first D-I offer. Read about it here.