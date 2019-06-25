Oddsmaker releases projected win total for South Carolina, rest of the SEC

Will Muschamp and Mack Brown go back a long time. Where things stand Mack Brown and Will Muschamp talk about friendship Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mack Brown and Will Muschamp talk about friendship

The challenge of South Carolina’s 2019 football schedule has already been covered to death. But with three top-3 teams and two more who should be top-15 at worst, the year could likely end with the Gamecocks battling for a bowl spot.

And at least in that pursuit, the latest win total projections from FanDuel have USC coming out ahead.

FanDuel has South Carolina’s over/under for wins at six for the regular season. That puts them in a tie for 10th place in the SEC.

The Gamecocks are coming off a seven-win season that ended with a Belk Bowl loss. The season had started with hopes of nine or 10 wins, coming off a 9-4 campaign and Outback Bowl victory.

The program has gone 6-6 twice in recent years, attending the Independence Bowl in 2014 and Birmingham Bowl in 2016.

What most stands out in the schedule is the scarcity of layups. The worst FBS team is projected for four or five wins, with five projected for nine or more (Per CBS):

▪ Clemson: 11.5

▪ Alabama: 11

▪ Georgia: 11

▪ Florida: 9

▪ Appalachian State: 9

▪ Texas A&M: 7.5

▪ Missouri: 6.5

▪ Tennessee: 6.5

▪ Kentucky: 6

▪ Vanderbilt: 5

▪ North Carolina: 4.5

South Carolina will open spring practice in early August and start the season in Charlotte against North Carolina.