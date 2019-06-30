Watch Gamecocks QB commit Luke Doty sling it at the Elite 11 finals

What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina? Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach quarterback and South Carolina commit Luke Doty says what drew him to Gamecocks and is job trying to get others to commit to USC.

The South Carolina football program is closing in on its second Elite 11 quarterback in two seasons.

Gamecocks pledge Luke Doty is in Dallas working out at the prestigious event. He came out of a pro day workout Saturday tied for fourth-best performance and will have the chance Sunday to cement his status in the top 11.

Big-time performances tonight at the Pro Day workout of the #Elite11 Finals includes a new all-time high score from Rancho Cucamonga’s (Calif.) @CJ7STROUD pic.twitter.com/0EFBbhlqdT — Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) June 30, 2019

Watch some of the throws and drills Doty’s gone through, including some nifty footwork while working with Trent Dilfer.

Doty is currently the No. 84 recruit in the 2020 class and the No. 4 dual-threat passer.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound dual-threat passer, has been a four-star since before he committed to USC and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner in the middle of the summer.

Doty had spent his sophomore year splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver, but after taking the starting role, he led Myrtle Beach to a banner season.

The Seahawks went 12-1, culminating in a state title victory against Greer. Doty was in full command of a dynamic offense, hitting 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.

Should Doty finish in that top 11, he’d be the program’s second Elite 11 passer in a row, joining Ryan Hilinski. Other Elite 11 passers who ended up Gamecocks were Brandon McIlwain (2015), Stephen Garcia (2006) and Blake Mitchell (2002).

The QBs competing in the finals are:

Robby Ashford, Hoover AL

Harrison Bailey, Marietta GA

Carson Beck, Mandarin FL

Hudson Card, Lake Travis TX

Jacolby Criswell, Morrilton AR

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux IA

Luke Doty Myrtle, Beach SC

TJ Finley, Ponchatoula LA

Ethan Garbers, Corona del Mar CA

Garrett Greene, Chiles FL

Haynes King, Longview TX

Sol-Jay Maiava, St. John’s DC

Jack Miller, Chaparral AZ

Chandler Morris, Highland Park TX

Drew Pyne, New Canaan CT

Anthony Richardson, Eastside FL

Jeff Sims, Sandalwood FL

CJ Stroud, Rancho Cucamonga CA

Tyler Van Dyke, Suffield Academy CT

Bryce Young, Mater Dei CA