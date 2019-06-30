USC Gamecocks Football
Watch Gamecocks QB commit Luke Doty sling it at the Elite 11 finals
What drew Luke Doty to South Carolina?
The South Carolina football program is closing in on its second Elite 11 quarterback in two seasons.
Gamecocks pledge Luke Doty is in Dallas working out at the prestigious event. He came out of a pro day workout Saturday tied for fourth-best performance and will have the chance Sunday to cement his status in the top 11.
Watch some of the throws and drills Doty’s gone through, including some nifty footwork while working with Trent Dilfer.
Doty is currently the No. 84 recruit in the 2020 class and the No. 4 dual-threat passer.
The 6-foot-2, 189-pound dual-threat passer, has been a four-star since before he committed to USC and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner in the middle of the summer.
Doty had spent his sophomore year splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver, but after taking the starting role, he led Myrtle Beach to a banner season.
The Seahawks went 12-1, culminating in a state title victory against Greer. Doty was in full command of a dynamic offense, hitting 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.
Should Doty finish in that top 11, he’d be the program’s second Elite 11 passer in a row, joining Ryan Hilinski. Other Elite 11 passers who ended up Gamecocks were Brandon McIlwain (2015), Stephen Garcia (2006) and Blake Mitchell (2002).
The QBs competing in the finals are:
Robby Ashford, Hoover AL
Harrison Bailey, Marietta GA
Carson Beck, Mandarin FL
Hudson Card, Lake Travis TX
Jacolby Criswell, Morrilton AR
Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux IA
Luke Doty Myrtle, Beach SC
TJ Finley, Ponchatoula LA
Ethan Garbers, Corona del Mar CA
Garrett Greene, Chiles FL
Haynes King, Longview TX
Sol-Jay Maiava, St. John’s DC
Jack Miller, Chaparral AZ
Chandler Morris, Highland Park TX
Drew Pyne, New Canaan CT
Anthony Richardson, Eastside FL
Jeff Sims, Sandalwood FL
CJ Stroud, Rancho Cucamonga CA
Tyler Van Dyke, Suffield Academy CT
Bryce Young, Mater Dei CA
Comments