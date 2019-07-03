Gamecocks’ top-rated pledge sets record straight when commitment is questioned

Junior season highlights for USC tailback commit MarShawn Lloyd Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Running back MarShawn Lloyd is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2020 recruiting class.

The Instagram video didn’t have much to it.

Uncommitted five-star California tailback Kendall Milton, who has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and just about everybody else out there, is prodding South Carolina football running back commit MarShawn Lloyd to say something on video, maybe a “Go Cocks.”

Lloyd brushes him off, maybe sounding a tad furtive. It led to an apparent Georgia fan tweeting “Flip watch?”

So Lloyd took to Twitter with a direct response.

“No flip, I’m a gamecock! #Gococks,” Lloyd wrote

That was posted not long before four-star offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. decommitted from USC.

Lloyd committed to the Gamecocks in surprising fashion on Memorial Day of this year. He’s the No. 35 recruit in the country and a dynamic presence for Maryland football power DeMatha Catholic.

He’d been doing some damage at The Opening, throwing moves and doing backflips. The Gamecocks have been looking to add another blue-chip 2020 back in Tank Bigsby, who was celebrating with Lloyd after one of his plays in Dallas.



