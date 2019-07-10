USC Gamecocks Football
Bentley headlines USC’s SEC Media Days lineup. Here’s the full schedule
South Carolina football’s SEC Media Days contingent will have at least one familiar face next week.
Quarterback Jake Bentley leads the group with linebacker T.J. Brunson and wide receiver Bryan Edwards when the Gamecocks and Will Muschamp head to Hoover, Alabama next Wednesday the league announced this Wednesday morning. Bentley is going for the third time to cap his long starting career in Columbia.
Two years ago, USC also sent a receiver in Deebo Samuel and a defensive player in DJ Wonnum.
Bentley is currently the No. 4 passer in program history with 7,385 yards and third with 54 touchdowns. He sits 2,568 yards and seven touchdowns from the school’s all-time marks. He’s coming off a season in which he was fourth in the SEC in yards and touchdowns and fifth in rating.
Edwards is sixth on the program’s all-time receiving list with 2,229 yards and fifth in catches with 163. He projects to be the top target in the passing game, and sits 813 yards and sits 44 catches from the program records.
Brunson is entering his third year starting at middle linebacker. He had 106 tackles and four sacks last season, and 88 tackles the year before playing beside Skai Moore.
The Gamecocks players and coach Will Muschamp will speak between 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The full list of attendees:
Alabama
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.
Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.
Arkansas
McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.
De’Jon Harris, LB, Sr.
Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.
Auburn
Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.
Florida
Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.
Georgia
Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
Kentucky
Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.
Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.
Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.
LSU
Joe Burrow, QB, Sr
Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.
Mississippi State
Farrod Green, TE, Sr.
Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.
Darryl Williams, C, Sr.
Missouri
Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.
South Carolina
Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.
T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.
Tennessee
Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
Texas A&M
Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
Braden Mann, P, Sr.
Vanderbilt
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.
Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.
SEC Media Days schedule
Monday, July 15
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Barry Odom, Missouri
Tuesday, July 16
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Matt Luke, Mississippi
Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Wednesday, July 17
Nick Saban, Alabama
Chad Morris, Arkansas
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Thursday, July 18
Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
