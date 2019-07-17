South Carolina defender suffers another injury setback, will miss 2019 season

SEC Media Days: Will Muschamp talks USC injuries, roster updates South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp provides an injury/roster update to reporters during 2019 SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp provides an injury/roster update to reporters during 2019 SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

Redshirt sophomore safety Jaylin Dickerson is out for the season, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced Wednesday.

Dickerson has a “bone growth” in his femur that will require surgery, Muschamp said as the Gamecocks began their turn at SEC Media Days. The bone growth was causing issues with his hip.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Muschamp said.

“Bryan Edwards made the comment when we were flying over here, ‘Man, coach, he’s such a positive guy and he’s handling it the right way.’ And I told him, I said, ‘I’d be pissed at the world going through what he is right now. I’ve been coaching 20 years, I’ve never heard of these two surgeries.”

Dickerson is expected to return to action for spring practice.

He signed with USC in 2017 and showed promise early on. What prevented him from getting ahead then was a shoulder injury that ended his season before it started and forced him to redshirt. He was limited in spring 2018, and then he missed time in August.

In 2018, he played most of the second half against Ole Miss and recorded a then-career-high four tackles. He was a contributor in the Florida game, with six tackles before leaving with a hamstring injury. He then missed the final three regular season games with the injury, returning for the Belk Bowl.

More notes

▪ Incoming freshman receiver Tyquan Johnson has been cleared academically, Muschamp said, and will enroll in time for preseason camp, which begins Aug. 1. The team is optimistic defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells will also qualify and be at USC in time for camp.

▪ Muschamp confirmed that offensive lineman Max Iyama has been medically disqualified with an undisclosed issue and will no longer play football for the Gamecocks. “It was very unfortunate for him,” Muschamp said.