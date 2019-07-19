Where South Carolina was picked by the media to finish in the SEC

Jake Bentley discusses his growth as a player, his plan for cutting down on turnovers South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, as part of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, as part of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

South Carolina’s football team will open 2019 with expectations for a middle-of-the-pack finish in its division.

The Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East by the conference’s media. The preseason media poll came out Friday as a cap to SEC Media Days.

USC received one vote to be SEC champion. Will Muschamp’s team was picked to finish behind Georgia, Florida and Missouri.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 7-6 season in 2018, one fraught with injuries and a schedule that proved harder than most predicted. USC had been picked to finish second in the East and even got eight first-place votes before finishing fourth.

The Gamecocks again face a difficult schedule, with Alabama as a crossover opponent and seven opponents that won nine or more games last season.

Georgia and Alabama were picked to repeat as division champions.

Eastern Division

First place votes in parenthesis

Georgia (233) 1789 Florida (21) 1499 Missouri (3) 1149 South Carolina (1) 883 Tennessee (1) 804 Kentucky (1) 798 Vanderbilt 358

Western Division

Alabama (253) 1813 LSU (5) 1493 Texas A&M 1268 Auburn (1) 1090 Mississippi State (1) 769 Ole Miss 504 Arkansas 343

