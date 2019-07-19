USC Gamecocks Football
Where South Carolina was picked by the media to finish in the SEC
Jake Bentley discusses his growth as a player, his plan for cutting down on turnovers
South Carolina’s football team will open 2019 with expectations for a middle-of-the-pack finish in its division.
The Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East by the conference’s media. The preseason media poll came out Friday as a cap to SEC Media Days.
USC received one vote to be SEC champion. Will Muschamp’s team was picked to finish behind Georgia, Florida and Missouri.
The Gamecocks are coming off a 7-6 season in 2018, one fraught with injuries and a schedule that proved harder than most predicted. USC had been picked to finish second in the East and even got eight first-place votes before finishing fourth.
The Gamecocks again face a difficult schedule, with Alabama as a crossover opponent and seven opponents that won nine or more games last season.
Georgia and Alabama were picked to repeat as division champions.
Eastern Division
First place votes in parenthesis
Georgia (233)
1789
Florida (21)
1499
Missouri (3)
1149
South Carolina (1)
883
Tennessee (1)
804
Kentucky (1)
798
Vanderbilt
358
Western Division
Alabama (253)
1813
LSU (5)
1493
Texas A&M
1268
Auburn (1)
1090
Mississippi State (1)
769
Ole Miss
504
Arkansas
343
SEC Champion
Alabama
203
Georgia
49
LSU
3
Mississippi State
1
Tennessee
1
Florida
1
South Carolina
1
Auburn
1
