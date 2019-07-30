Camp position battles to watch for South Carolina’s defense

South Carolina football: JT Ibe on Pigskin Poets, start of Gamecocks’ fall camp South Carolina football senior defensive back JT Ibe gives his thoughts on the importance of giving back to the community and how he feels about the Gamecocks heading into the preseason for the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football senior defensive back JT Ibe gives his thoughts on the importance of giving back to the community and how he feels about the Gamecocks heading into the preseason for the 2019 season.

The South Carolina football team has a lot of players who were thrown into the fire on defense in 2018. Will the growing pains pay off in 2019?

USC players report on Thursday with the first official practice Friday. The defense has more than a few position battles. The ones to watch closely:

Safety

Last season, this position absorbed a lot of talent and didn’t yield a ton of production. The safety spot holds the key to most of South Carolina’s secondary. If J.T. Ibe, Jamyest Williams and Jamel Cook can produce at least a solid pairing at the two positions, R.J. Roderick can spend most of his time at nickel. Otherwise, Roderick is spending his time at safety and that could shift things with the corners.

Jammie Robinson seems the most likely freshman to help at nickel — allowing Roderick more freedom — or at safety. In the spring game, Roderick played safety in the base defense and nickel when there was an extra defensive back. That could be in play as well.

Strongside defensive end

Aaron Sterling is the returning veteran who started last year when healthy. Kingsley Enagbare was the highly-rated recruit coming off a tour as a defensive tackle. The staff liked Sterling last year, despite being only 246 pounds. Enagbare at 260 pounds is an intriguing option, and freshman Joseph Anderson behind them showed promise in the spring. (Keir Thomas is listed at tackle, but could end up here some.)

All the backup linebacker spots

Sherrod Greene and T.J. Brunson are veterans at the weakside and middle, and the combination of Eldridge Thompson and Daniel Fennell will probably play most of the time at the lesser-used strongside spot. The effectiveness of Greene and Brunson was spotty, and the depth behind them spottier still. Sophomore Ernest Jones was a player the staff liked in spring, while Damani Staley backed up the weakside spot. Both could get pushed by freshman Derek Boykins (middle) and Jahmar Brown (weakside). Rosendo Louis Jr. could be one to watch after getting a lot of hype last summer and posting a mostly disappointing freshman campaign.

Almost every defensive line spot

D.J. Wonnum will almost assuredly start, as will Javon Kinlaw. Whether Keir Thomas or Rick Sandidge starts isn’t the most important thing (Sandidge getting the job would say a little something). What happens after that is intriguing. USC has five seniors, at least four blue-chip underclassmen, two junior college players and a smattering of options up front. That includes five-star tackle Zacch Pickens, who you can bet will get some kind of role. Whoever earns snaps will likely have really earned them, and there should be some interest around that battle.