Impressive and focused: What Muschamp, Thomas Brown see in Tavien Feaster

Thomas Brown and Will Muschamp are only a few days into working with their newest tailback, Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster.

They’re already pretty impressed with how he’s prepared and how he is stepping in quickly.

“Once he announced he was kind of coming, I met with him maybe two times individually before before practice started,” said Brown, who coaches USC’s tailbacks. “And he just picked the offense up really fast and I love the way he goes about his business. He’s kind of a jokester at times. Once we started meetings, we started walk-throughs, started practicing, he was really focused and that’s very impressive.”

An infected tooth meant he arrived at practice a little late Tuesday, something Muschamp joked must have started a spate of online rumors.

“He’s a hard worker and a talented young man,” Muschamp said. “I’m excited he’s here.”

The coach said a prior relationship from recruiting him helped lay a groundwork for his path to Columbia. The staff knew his family, which helped out with things.

Feaster ran for 1,330 yards in three years at Clemson and joins a senior-heavy USC running back room. The one-time top-30 recruit will be fighting it out with Rico Dowdle, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson for carries.

At the moment, Muschamp said the only thing he expects from Feaster is hard work. After that, the rest will take care of itself.

Both coaches stopped short of calling Feaster a game-changer, saying the addition does something valuable for the group as a whole.

“I think we need more guys in the room to compete that can play at a high level,” Brown said. “He can definitely do that. He’s played a bunch of ball at another school. A great receiver out of the backfield, great hands. So we’ll see what he can do.”

