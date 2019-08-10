USC Gamecocks Football
The NFL isn’t done with Captain Munnerlyn just yet, as he lands with new team
Captain Munnerlyn talks about coverage late in the game against Seattle
The NFL isn’t quite done with former South Carolina Gamecock and Carolina Panther Captain Munnerlyn.
The veteran defensive back was cut by the Panthers in February, but was added to the Buffalo Bills roster on Saturday. He’s heading into his Age 31 NFL season.
Munnerlyn, who also played three seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, started five games last season, making 47 tackles, breaking up nine passes and picking off one.
The Alabama product was a three-year contributor in Columbia. He anchored South Carolina’s defense, earning All-SEC honors in 2007 as he picked off three passes and made 47 tackles.
The next year, he made 44 tackles for a top-35 defense and had a field goal block he returned for a touchdown. After the year, he declared for the NFL draft following the season.
Munnerlyn was taken in the seventh round of the 2009 draft.
He made 44 tackles as a rookie and blossomed into a starter in 2011, starting between 11 and 16 games for four consecutive seasons.
He left Charlotte for Minnesota in 2013 and returned in 2017. He was part of playoff teams in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
The Bills went 6-10 last year, but made the playoffs the year before. They’re entering their third season with Sean McDermott.
Comments