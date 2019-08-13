Gamecocks to honor Black Magic era with special throwback uniform

Get to know the 2019 Gamecocks Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some USC players sat down with us to discuss what it's like being part of the team. The Gamecocks are doing a training camp before the season begins.

At some point this season, South Carolina football will break out some old school looks.

The team revealed its throwback uniforms on Twitter with a sharp video. Under Armour has USC throwback jerseys for sale on their website. The new gear is an homage to the program’s look in the 1980s and part of the company’s “School Heritage” line.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The uniforms are connected to the sport’s 150th anniversary celebration. The school’s football Twitter account released the announcement Tuesday with a video on Twitter starting in the Soda City Market and referencing the team’s “Black Magic” and “Black Death” teams in the 1980s.

In addition to black uniforms with “Gamecocks” written across the front, the ensemble includes garnet helmets with the block C logo in a white circle, as well as white pants.

The video did not include a date for when Carolina would wear the uniforms.

Maryland on Tuesday announced it would wear throwback jerseys for its homecoming game. Notre Dame will also take part in the throwback promotion and will wear theirs Nov. 23 against Boston College. Other schools in the campaign are Wisconsin, Northwestern, Utah.

The Gamecocks won eight or more games four times in the 1980s. That run included George Rogers’ Heisman run to start the decade in 1980 and, after a pair of coaching changes, the Joe Morrison era.

Morrison coached the Black Magic 1984 team that went 10-2, starting 9-0 and rising to No. 2 in the polls. A few years later, the team went from a power-running option team to a pair of pass-heavy squads that made bowls in 1987 and 1988.

Images of the uniforms on display at a retailer leaked out online in the last month, finding their way onto a social media post. One USC official lamented the leak on Twitter, suggesting the retail outlet was in error to show the jersey to the public so soon.

Last season, South Carolina broke out the Script Carolina look just before the season started.