Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks injury situation, has good news on Hinson

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp shouts at a player during the first practice of the season Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019 in Columbia, SC. South Carolina will begin their season on Aug. 31 in Charlotte against UNC. Special to The State

South Carolina’s football team was down a bushel of starters early this week in camp.

On Saturday, following the team’s final scrimmage before the regular season starts, USC coach Will Muschamp had some updates. Most notably, former starting running back Rico Dowdle has been dealing with a bone bruise, and neither he nor top receiver Bryan Edwards scrimmaged.

“They didn’t today but there they’ll be cleared for Monday,” Muschamp said. “Rico had a little bit of a bone bruise he’s fine we held him today and Bryan could have gone today, and he’ll be fine.

Edwards is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Other injuries Muschamp announced:

▪ Safety R.J. Roderick has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury. He was out there Saturday and will be back Monday, through he might be non-contact.

▪ Offensive lineman Donell Stanley was back on the field after a back injury and should be fully cleared on Monday.

▪ Safet J.T. Ibe should be back in at some point next week as he’s dealing with a pectoral injury.

▪ Tight end Evan Hinson’s surgery should only sideline him three or weeks rather than the six to eight that was expected.

▪ Defensive lineman Keir Thomas should be back next week from an ankle injury that sidelined him most of camp.