What are South Carolina’s odds to win the SEC — and which nine teams are ranked ahead?

Will Muschamp says Jake Bentley has been having a strong week of training camp South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down the performance of quarterback Jake Bentley in Saturday's scrimmage and the week he's had in the Gamecocks' training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down the performance of quarterback Jake Bentley in Saturday's scrimmage and the week he's had in the Gamecocks' training camp.

The odds for any team not named Alabama or Georgia winning the SEC championship were always going to be on the lower side.

Still, South Carolina coming in with the 10th-best odds by BetOnline.ag stands out a little.

The Gamecocks’ odds were at 80/1, behind the likes of Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi State. South Carolina was picked fourth in the SEC East by the SEC media.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Odds to win SEC via @betonline_ag:https://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu



Alabama -140

Georgia 2.75/1

LSU 10/1

Florida 12/1

Auburn 20/1

Texas A&M 25/1

Kentucky 33/1

Miss St 40/1

Tennessee 50/1

South Carolina 80/1

Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arkansas 150/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2019

The Gamecocks aren’t done much of a favor by the schedule, as they have to play Alabama as a crossover game, plus have a trip to Texas A&M, which went 9-4 last season.

The teams ahead of them are mostly picked to be better, with ‘Bama, UGA, LSU, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M in that lead group. The oddsmaker was favorable toward Kentucky, though crossovers against Arkansas and Mississippi State probably helps a great deal.

Tennessee is a more interesting case. The Vols finished two games worse than USC last season, but the game in Columbia was a close one. Their crossover games project as slightly easier, with Alabama on the road and Mississippi State on the road. Still, they came in with 50/1 odds.

Missouri is also disqualified because of NCAA issues, but with Ole Miss and Arkansas crossovers, it would have been a safe bet the Tigers would be getting better odds as well.

South Carolina is close to wrapping up its training camp and starts work for the opener on Thursday. The Gamecocks will go to Charlotte to face North Carolina on Aug. 31.