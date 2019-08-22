USC Gamecocks Football
It’s a girl! Former Gamecock Dylan Thompson announces he’s a new father
A year and a half ago, former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson shared a story of personal tragedy when he and his wife Melanie lost an unborn child.
On Thursday, he posted family news of an entirely different sort: He’s a new dad.
Thompson tweeted pictures of his new daughter Mikaiah Rose with a series of photos.
Thompson currently works for the Detroit Lions as a character coach. Before that, he was Director of Player Development for Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball.
Thompson had a circuitous route through his time in Columbia. He came in as a classmate of Connor Shaw, and had to mostly back up the most successful quarterback in program history, occasionally stepping in for moments when he could play the hero, notably against Clemson and Michigan and 2012.
When he stepped into the starting role in 2014, he posted the most prolific passing season in program history, with 3,564 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but the defense struggled on the way to a 7-6 season.
Thompson, a Boiling Springs native, had stints the the San Francisco 49ers and St. Louis Rams in 2015 and 2016.
