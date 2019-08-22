It’s a girl! Former Gamecock Dylan Thompson announces he’s a new father

Raw video: South Carolina celebrates 2014 win over Florida Watch as the Gamecocks celebrate their 2014 win over Florida in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as the Gamecocks celebrate their 2014 win over Florida in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

A year and a half ago, former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson shared a story of personal tragedy when he and his wife Melanie lost an unborn child.

On Thursday, he posted family news of an entirely different sort: He’s a new dad.

Thompson tweeted pictures of his new daughter Mikaiah Rose with a series of photos.

Mikaiah Rose Thompson

Mel and I are so thankful that God is allowing us to experience this amazing blessing. Everything we have is Yours, Lord



Thanks for all of the calls, texts, prayers, etc. Love yall pic.twitter.com/AM0Wed6eL5 — Dylan Thompson (@DylanPThompson) August 22, 2019

Thompson currently works for the Detroit Lions as a character coach. Before that, he was Director of Player Development for Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball.

Thompson had a circuitous route through his time in Columbia. He came in as a classmate of Connor Shaw, and had to mostly back up the most successful quarterback in program history, occasionally stepping in for moments when he could play the hero, notably against Clemson and Michigan and 2012.

When he stepped into the starting role in 2014, he posted the most prolific passing season in program history, with 3,564 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but the defense struggled on the way to a 7-6 season.

Thompson, a Boiling Springs native, had stints the the San Francisco 49ers and St. Louis Rams in 2015 and 2016.