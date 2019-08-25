Former South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry signs with new NFL team

How Elliott Fry manages diabetes on gameday, and how he gives back South Carolina senior kicker supports local families who have struggled with diabetes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina senior kicker supports local families who have struggled with diabetes.

Elliott Fry made it to the final two of an NFL kicking competition, but was ultimately cut by the Chicago Bears last week.

Now South Carolina’s all-time leading scorer is back on an NFL roster.

The Baltimore Ravens tweeted news Sunday morning they’d signed Fry. He is trying to make the NFL after jump-starting his career in the AAF with Steve Spurrier.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We have signed K Elliott Fry. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2019

Baltimore still has Justin Tucker on the roster. He has hit better than 90 percent of his field goals for his career.

Fry joins former Gamecock Hayden Hurst on the Ravens roster.

In four seasons as a starter, Fry scored 359 points for South Carolina, hitting 75 percent of his field goals. For Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos, he hit all 14 of his attempts.