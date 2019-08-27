The feeling for Jake Bentley as he stares down last ride with Gamecocks

Jake Bentley describes his view of his own legacy, record chase South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentely is asked if he ever reflects on what his legacy will be with the Gamecocks and what his view is on chasing many of USC's program records for passing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentely is asked if he ever reflects on what his legacy will be with the Gamecocks and what his view is on chasing many of USC's program records for passing.

Jake Bentley’s living situation had to change.

No, it wasn’t a problem with his old roommates, a set of teammates that included kicker Parker White. It was just a matter of lease timing for South Carolina football’s senior quarterback.

When spring semester rolls around, he’ll be off to pre-draft training for the NFL. By that point, the end of a half-year lease, what might end up the most productive passing career in South Carolina history will be wrapped up

It maybe doesn’t feel so long ago his name seemed to have “he should still be in high school” all but attached to it. And as he stares down his final chapter at USC, he tried to keep a few small goals in mind.

“I think the biggest thing is just the feeling of not to take anything for granted,” Bentley said. “Just the time that you get to be with the guys and you know, practice hard and it’s hot. And you know, it’s tough to keep going. And it’s remembering that it’s my last time to do it with this group of guys. So just kind of having that mindset through everything.”

It’s an answer befitting the son of a coach: team-first, not betraying too much. He might be the player who went to work on a chair with a helmet against Texas A&M last season, but his answers, they’re business-like in the way football players often are.

He spoke of basic things, what he wants to improve. Then he aimed to say he was unfazed by closing in on the end of a career, he fell back on wording you’ll hear from almost any coach you find.

“Just trying to just stay consistent how I approach things,” Bentley said. “And you know, (don’t let) outside influences affect the way that you know that I did things.”

So one has to look to his teammates, and at least one says, senior-year Jake Bentley hasn’t changed much.

“Personality-wise no, he’s the same guy,” said wide receiver Bryan Edwards, Bentley’s top target this season. “Obviously you see a sense of urgency. This is his last year and he wants to do it right. He wants to go out the right way. But I mean, he’s the same-old Jake, competitive, fiery. He’s picked up more of a leadership role in the locker room but besides that, I feel like he’s the same guy.”

Bentley’s former roommate, kicker Parker White, said he’s seen Bentley grow closer to his faith this offseason, as a group of players started a weekly Bible study. It’s around 20 players, and perhaps an older Jake Bentley has gained a little more mental maturity.

It’s worth considering how he started his career as the prodigy.

The son of Bobby Bentley, he’d played high school ball at Byrnes in Spartanburg, then Opelika, Alabama as the family followed his father to Auburn. When Bobby Bentley was hired by the Gamecocks, Jake was in line to come to Columbia and torment some high school secondaries, but instead decided to start college a year early.

That led to his freshman season, going from third-stringer to starter to the man who salvaged a season. His hype built through that offseason, which set up a solid campaign and an offensive coordinator change. Then came a junior year where he paradoxically put up some of the best numbers in program history, but because of struggles early and with interceptions, the season left many wanting.

At the start of 2018, South Carolina was being picked to win nine or more games, and it seemed fait accompli that he’d be headed to the NFL as he’d headed to college: a year early.

Only last season wasn’t that dream year. The team lost six games, his play wasn’t the best and he said he was coming back to hit those final goals.

It’s been an interesting process for Bobby Bentley, who was no stranger to coaching his other sons to gridiron glory in high school. But Jake is the only one he was with in college, and the one he hasn’t been directly coaching.

This year featured a few more of those subtle father and son moments, an extra chat or hello in the football building, as a dad who has worked with multiple sons is seeing an end of the line. And he hopes Jake is a little better of a football player as well.

“He’s matured a lot,” Bobby Bentley said. “But he’s a good boy. What I’ve seen is, you know, he’s gotten quicker. He’s worked harder in the offseason program to get stronger. And I’ve seen the development difference out on the field. So hopefully it pays off for him.”

Jake Bentley has been a face of the team since only a few months after arriving on campus. In his last year he’s talked about finally beating Clemson and winning the SEC East, while those outside the program talk about a schedule that could crush the hopes of a lot of teams.

And while he’s looking at the broad strokes, he’s also handled the small things, like throwing balls to his former fellow quarterback, Jay Urich, now transitioning to wide receiver.

“I love that man,” Urich said. “He’s a great guy off the field. And me and him have gotten, every year, we talk and every year I seem to get closer to him.”

Bentley’s career has been fraught with twists and turns that he rarely talks about in a larger sense. His first year has a certain low-grade magic to it because of the possibility as much as the play (an SEC Network analyst called him “presidential”). And in the end that possibility and magic was replaced by something simpler: a pretty good career. Maybe not the all-timer fans dreamed about, but as he sits seven scores and fewer than 2,800 yards from the program records, a pretty good career just the same.

Instead, he talks the simple and small things. That, perhaps, is why he seemed to light up when talking about his time at the Manning Passing Academy this offseason. He made headlines for accurately hitting moving golf carts with passes, but that was just the surface level an outsider might take from it.

A member of a quarterbacking family himself, the senior on his last ride, with a bit of history he could make, talked about the approach, something he’s hoping he can hone as the time on that career and half-year lease draw to a close.

“It’s just so professional,” Bentley said. “There’s no laughing and giggling when they’re ready to go play. It’s business and it’s time to go to work,

“They’re really chill guys, when you just talk to them, you know, one on one after workouts are over but when it’s time to go to work, it’s all business and there’s nothing else that really matters in that moment.”