Where things stand with South Carolina’s injuries heading into Week 1 against UNC

USC Gamecocks Football
South Carolina’s football team heads into a Week 1 showdown with North Carolina in relatively good health. But one big name is missing.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said defensive tackle Keir Thomas will be sidelined two weeks with an infected ankle. He has been battling the issue all camp.
“The ankle is fine, the ligaments are fine,” Muschamp said. “We’re dealing with the infection right now. So we’re pumping him with antibiotics. It’ll probably be two weeks and I’ll let you know after that.
“We need to get that under control right now.”
USC will open its season against UNC in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.
Muschamp mentioned no other injuries.
Starting safety J.T. Ibe didn’t practice Tuesday, but Muschamp expected him to be full go.
