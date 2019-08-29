How full of a house will Gamecocks have for Charlotte opener? The latest on tickets

Jake Bentley describes his view of his own legacy, record chase South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentely is asked if he ever reflects on what his legacy will be with the Gamecocks and what his view is on chasing many of USC's program records for passing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentely is asked if he ever reflects on what his legacy will be with the Gamecocks and what his view is on chasing many of USC's program records for passing.

The South Carolina football team will get to open its season in an NFL venue for the third time in five years this Saturday.

But how big will the crowd be, and how much of a Gamecocks contingent will be present?

The State reached out to both USC and the organization that runs the Belk College Kickoff game for a sense of the ticket situation. At the moment, South Carolina has moved a large percentage of its tickets.

A school spokesperson said approximately 12,000 of the 14,500 tickets allotted to South Carolina have been issued. That also came with a note the bowl told the school a “large number” of tickets have been sold to Gamecocks fans directly from Charlotte Sports Foundation, the organization that runs the game.

A spokesperson from the Charlotte Sports Foundation said there’s an expectation of more than 50,000 fans in attendance (that would be tickets issued), in line with South Carolina’s first two trips to the game. Within that 50,000, most of the lower bowl is full.

This is only the fourth edition of the kickoff game, and last season’s meeting between West Virginia and Tennessee drew a record 66,793. South Carolina’s 2017 game against N.C. State and 2015 game against North Carolina drew 50,367 and 51,664, respectively.

Bank of America Stadium has a capacity of 75,523.

As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., tickets could be bought through the school, ranging from $34.50 to $122.50, all listed as half price. Through the game’s website, they could be bought for between $45.68 and $228.

On the secondary market, those tickets were as low as the low $40s and got up close to $1,000.