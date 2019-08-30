Gamecocks mailbag: Answering your questions before the season opener

Podcast snippet: What to expect from Dakereon Joyner in opener Here's a clip from this week's edition of The GoGamecocks Podcast with The State's Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner looking at what role Dakereon Joyner might play for the Gamecocks against UNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a clip from this week's edition of The GoGamecocks Podcast with The State's Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner looking at what role Dakereon Joyner might play for the Gamecocks against UNC.

It’s time for the start of South Carolina’s football season, with a trip up to North Carolina Saturday.

With that in mind, GoGamecocks asked fans for their questions leading into the season and it’s time to answer your most pressing queries.

▪ Where are we at with injuries? And has the starting lineup been solidified any since the press conference? (Aaron Danielson, Facebook)

The lineup seems mostly locked in, give or take some battles at spots that rotate heavily like the defensive line. The secondary seems as if there could be some flux, given R.J. Roderick battling an undisclosed injury that Will Muschamp thinks will be resolved by kickoff. Then there’s the running back spot, where Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and Tavien Feaster are battling it out.

In terms of injury, the team is mostly healthy. It won’t have Keir Thomas for the next few week because of an infection. Roderick and J.T. Ibe are battling minor injuries, but Muschamp expects both to be available.

▪ How many games in do we see Ryan or Dak if Jake is struggling? Like how soon do they pull that trigger? (Michael Carlton, Facebook)

For the most part, it would just depend about the depths of the struggles. If Jake Bentley started throwing a lot of interceptions and the offense wasn’t working, it happens sooner. That said, we’d need to see a lot of struggles for that to happen.

▪ What playmakers from UNC do we need to be most worried about? (Chandler Davis, Facebook)

It starts with the tailback duo of Antonio Williams and Michael Carter. Williams is a former Ohio State back and four-star runner. Carter averaged 7.1 yards per carry last season. Beyond them, wide receiver Dazz Newsome was a 500-yard pass catcher last season and adds something as a kick returner.

▪ What are the keys to the game? (Chandler Davis, Facebook)

On defense, get to the quarterback. Between the youth of freshman Sam Howell and the quality of UNC’s offensive line, a potentially good Gamecocks front should be able to do some damage. On the other side, just how much the running game can get going. Bentley and his receivers should be able to move the ball, but a productive running game could balance that out.

▪ Will we see AJ Turner on both sides of the ball? (Chandler Davis, Facebook)

Unlikely unless the game gets really out of hand. Based on how much defense we’ve seen him play in camp, it seems likely he’ll get a little run at the very least. He’s coming in as the No. 4 or 5 tailback, and that guy doesn’t usually get many carries. He’ll be on just about every special teams group.

▪ What is Sparky Woods position on the UNC coaching staff? (Jimi Nicks, Facebook)

He’s listed as a senior advisor to the head coach, so that’s probably some behind the scenes support role.

▪ Do you see a running back breaking the 100 yard mark for us and if so..... who?? Go Gamecocks!!! (Rj Harrellson, Facebook)

USC managed five 100-yard games from two backs last season and two from one back the year before. It seems like it’s hard to get there unless someone really takes the job by the horns. Guessing that won’t happen this early.

▪ Thoughts on the shuffling of the LB responsibilities? Will Sherrod Greene perform better at SLB than WLB? What’s the timeframe for Nick Muse the TE becoming eligible? In comparison to the rest of the SEC, what else is missing facilities wise in order to become a contender in the east? (Bryant Laird, Twitter)

The linebacker movement is interesting because Greene simply struggled in as big a role as he had last season. It seems to just be a matter of things clicking for him, and perhaps the strongside helps there. At worst, this group has a lot more depth and options assuming good health.

The Muse timeline is in the NCAA’s hands, so who knows?

In terms of facilities, there’s always something new, something to work on, something to add. Beyond some of the stadium stuff that’s in the works, they seem in good shape, but something else always pops up.

▪ Who’s winning the starting center job? (Bass Bumstead, Twitter)

Local product Hank Manos has that job locked down. He’s not the biggest guy, but seems very solid there.

▪ RJ Roderick and Jamel Cook are backups. What went wrong? (@MuschampBurner, Twitter)

In Roderick’s case, it seems just being nicked up through camp. He’ll have a role assuming he’s healthy. Cook, it just seems, hasn’t clicked for some reason or another. He’s got a lot of talent, but it doesn’t seem as if the staff 100 percent trusts him as a last line of the defense.