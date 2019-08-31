Reports: Jadeveon Clowney set to be traded to the Seahawks

‘The Hit’ by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

For most of the week, it seemed former South Carolina football star Jadeveon Clowney would be headed to the Miami Dolphins from the Houston Texans.

Fox Sports reported Saturday morning, he’s likely headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jay Glazer reported the news first and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed. The Houston Chronicle reported it was for a third-round pick and two players.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

Clowney is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season. He had 38 tackles and nine sacks last season. The former All-American made the All Pro team in 2016.

The former No. 1 overall pick battled knee injuries early in his career, but made the Pro Bowl in every season in which he has played 14 or more games.

Clowney’s career launched at South Pointe High School where he helped the Stallions win a state title in just the school’s second year of existence.

He came to South Carolina as the No. 1 recruit in the country and was an instant contributor. He went from Second-Team All-SEC as a freshman to First-Team All-American as a sophomore while winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and finishing sixth in Heisman voting. His numbers slipped as a junior, with only 39 tackles, 11 1/2 for loss and three sacks, but he was still named to one All-America team.