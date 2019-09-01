USC will tweak offensive personnel. Bentley not solely to blame, Muschamp says

What went wrong for Gamecocks in loss to UNC? Will Muschamp explains South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's 2019 season opening loss to North Carolina.

Looking back at South Carolina’s disappointing loss to North Carolina on Saturday, Will Muschamp found plenty of issues with his offense.

But they all didn’t start with the quarterback.

“It’s not on one person,” the Gamecocks coach said Sunday night on a teleconference with reporters, nodding to Jake Bentley, “and I know everybody wants to blame one guy for it. But it’s not the case. He needs to play better at that position, but we need to play better around him. And we didn’t do it.”

Bentley began his senior season at USC by completing 16-of-30 passes for 142 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He went 2-of-9 for 15 yards and two crushing picks in the fourth quarter, a period the Gamecocks entered leading 20-9. They lost 24-20.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Next up comes the home opener with Charleston Southern (0-1) of the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision. Will any other QBs — Ryan Hilinski or Dakereon Joyner — get a chance to play? Muschamp said those plans are yet to be finalized.

“We’re evaluating everything right now moving forward,” Muschamp said. “We’ll know more as we move forward.”

CSU fell by 33 points in its opener to Furman, making South Carolina’s next game — at least on paper — one that allows for reserve players to see field time. Michael Scarnecchia, Bentley’s backup last season, finished USC’s rout of Coastal Carolina, the Gamecocks’ lone game against an FCS foe.

Hilinski, a freshman and four-star prospect from California, beat Joyner for the No. 2 job last month. Asked when he’ll decide if anyone besides Bentley takes snaps against CSU, Muschamp said the staff would meet Sunday night.

“We’ll move through that,” Muschamp said. “There’s a lot of variables with that. It wasn’t all one person (against UNC), I can assure you of that.”

While QB evaluation continues, South Carolina will tweak its offensive line against the Buccaneers. Bentley was sacked three times against the Tar Heels and the Gamecocks gained just 34 rushing yards after halftime.

USC, from left to right tackle, started Sadarius Hutcherson, Donell Stanley, Hank Manos, Eric Douglas and Dylan Wonnum, in Charlotte.

“We’re going to look at some different combinations,” Muschamp said. “I’m not ready to comment right now. We talked today as a staff. We had practice (Sunday) and shuffled some guys around. We’ll continue to do that before Tuesday’s practice. ... We had too much penetration.

“I thought we were inconsistent. At times, we were effective and got a hat on a hat. I thought Rico (Dowdle) and Tavien (Feaster) both played extremely well. I thought Kyle Markway played well in the game, but past that, we need to improve offensively.”

Markway, a senior tight end, was second among the pass catchers with two grabs for 37 yards and a score. Bryan Edwards, who remains a threat to break USC career receiving records, was held to a career-low one reception for seven yards.

“(Bentley) needs to throw the ball better,” Muschamp said. “We had a couple routes that were not run correctly. We didn’t play particularly well at the receiver position, either. ... We had some routes that weren’t correct down the field that (Bentley) anticipated coming open and instead of what we would call a bender, he (a receiver) stays vertical down the field.

“I mean there’s some things that happened that wasn’t Jake Bentley’s fault.”

The Gamecocks have a scheduled off-day Monday and return to practice Tuesday.

Injury report

Muschamp said cornerback A.J. Turner, receiver OrTre Smith and safety J.T. Ibe — all potential starters or immediate backups — practiced Sunday after missing the North Carolina game with injuries.

Hurricane watch

As Hurricane Dorian continues its threat toward the state, Muschamp said he and USC athletics director Ray Tanner have yet to discuss possible contingency plans for Saturday’s game.

“The important thing is securing our coast and the people on the coast,” Muschamp said. “Whatever happens, happens. There’s nothing we can really control as far as those situations. Those decisions are in great hands.”

Hurricane Florence caused South Carolina to cancel its 2018 game with Marshall.

NEXT

Who: Charleston Southern at South Carolina

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network