Former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper finds new NFL team

Watch: Pharoh Cooper looks big season after injury-filled 2018 Former South Carolina standout Pharoh Cooper discusses being released by the Rams and hoping for big healthy season with Arizona Cardinals in 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina standout Pharoh Cooper discusses being released by the Rams and hoping for big healthy season with Arizona Cardinals in 2019

Pharoh Cooper has found his new NFL team.

The former South Carolina receiver signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cooper was cut by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

Cooper made one catch for 11 yards in the preseason finale Thursday and returned two punts for four yards and returned a kickoff 33 yards.

Coming off a Pro Bowl selection with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, Cooper battled injuries and was eventually released by the Los Angeles in December. But he didn’t wait long as he was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals late in 2019.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gamecocks on NFL Rosters

Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damiere Byrd, WR, Arizona Cardinals

A.J. Cann, OG, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Dennis Daley, OL, Carolina Panthers

Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills

Rashad Fenton, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans

Chris Lammons, CB, Miami Dolphins

Keisean Nixon, CB, Oakland Raiders

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets

Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints

Darian Stewart, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans

D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona Cardinals

Gamecocks Free Agents

Bryson Allen-Williams, LB

Blake Camper, OT

Elliott Fry, K, Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Johnson, S

Skai Moore, LB

Captan Munnerlyn, CB

Corey Robinson, OT

David Williams, RB

Brandon Wilds, RB