USC Gamecocks Football
Former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper finds new NFL team
Watch: Pharoh Cooper looks big season after injury-filled 2018
Pharoh Cooper has found his new NFL team.
The former South Carolina receiver signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cooper was cut by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.
Cooper made one catch for 11 yards in the preseason finale Thursday and returned two punts for four yards and returned a kickoff 33 yards.
Coming off a Pro Bowl selection with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, Cooper battled injuries and was eventually released by the Los Angeles in December. But he didn’t wait long as he was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals late in 2019.
Gamecocks on NFL Rosters
Jerell Adams, TE, Houston Texans
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Damiere Byrd, WR, Arizona Cardinals
A.J. Cann, OG, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Dennis Daley, OL, Carolina Panthers
Mike Davis, RB, Chicago Bears
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills
Rashad Fenton, DB, Kansas City Chiefs
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans
Chris Lammons, CB, Miami Dolphins
Keisean Nixon, CB, Oakland Raiders
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints
Darian Stewart, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona Cardinals
Gamecocks Free Agents
Bryson Allen-Williams, LB
Blake Camper, OT
Elliott Fry, K, Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Johnson, S
Skai Moore, LB
Captan Munnerlyn, CB
Corey Robinson, OT
David Williams, RB
Brandon Wilds, RB
Comments