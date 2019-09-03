‘He’ll be ready.’ South Carolina players react to change at quarterback

Here’s what Jake Bentley looked like after the UNC game Jake Bentley and the South Carolina football team go through the alma mater on Saturday after the loss to UNC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jake Bentley and the South Carolina football team go through the alma mater on Saturday after the loss to UNC.

A weekly tradition with Jake Bentley didn’t happen Tuesday.

The four-year starting quarterback didn’t have his usual game week news conference, further confirming his absence from South Carolina’s next game with Charleston Southern.

But other Gamecocks spoke — on behalf of the injured Bentley and Ryan Hilinksi, USC’s new QB1.

“He’s a great quarterback,” sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu said of Hilinski, a freshman from California. “He knows how to throw the ball. The coaches trust him, so that’s why he’s going to start this week. Just excited for him to play.”

Carolina hosts CSU at noon, Saturday.

Bentley has started 33 games in his South Carolina career. The senior’s only absence came last October when Michael Scarnecchia, in place of an injured Bentley, threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-35 win over Missouri. A reported foot injury is what’s keeping Bentley from at least Carolina’s next game.

“It’s devastating,” senior running back Rico Dowdle said of Bentley. “I hate it for him.”

Hilinski beat out Dakeron Joyner to be Bentley’s backup last month. Now he’ll be South Carolina’s starter.

“He’s a good player,” said senior defensive end D.J. Wonnum. “He’s really talented. When his time’s called, he’ll be ready.”