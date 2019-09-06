South Carolina-Charleston Southern prediction: It’s Hilinski time in Columbia

What Dakereon Joyner said about Bentley injury, Hilinski, his role South Carolina Gamecocks football quarterback Dakereon Joyner reacted to Jake Bentley's injury, Ryan Hilinski stepping in and his role going into Charleston Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football quarterback Dakereon Joyner reacted to Jake Bentley's injury, Ryan Hilinski stepping in and his role going into Charleston Southern.

Last week, most thought the Gamecocks were in line for at worst a win, and most likely a comfortable win. Clearly that did not come to pass.

Maybe it’s a lesson not learned, but the Gamecocks really should win this one in Williams-Brice Stadium and really should not let it be close.

Even before Jake Bentley‘s injury, this was expected to be the debut for Ryan Hilinski in some way, shape or fashion. Instead of the expected mop-up duty, he’ll be starting.

So the biggest question is going to be less about the final outcome than about how the Gamecocks look getting there.

Hilinski’s game is built on quick decisions, good reads and accurate passes. If he can run South Carolina‘s offense the way it is meant to be run, he will get the ball to a set of good playmakers. The Gamecocks’ rushing game should also have an opportunity to do something, particularly when it comes to breaking some bigger plays against less-talented opposition.

The defense also should have some chance to bounce back after a disastrous opener.

Even on the FCS level, Charleston Southern hasn’t been particularly special in a few years, and the Buccaneers are breaking in their second coach since NCAA probation set their program back. They’re coming off a bad loss to Furman in which they allowed more than 500 yards and got trampled on the ground.

Assume the USC ground game gets something going and Hilinski looks solid — but maybe not all-out fantastic — in his first start. This one should at worst not add to fans‘ anxieties heading into Alabama (yes, that’s next week) and perhaps might raise hopes a little.

The Pick: South Carolina 41, Charleston Southern 10