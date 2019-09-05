One offensive scheme wrinkle South Carolina could break out going forward

What Gamecocks need to do for more success in the passing game South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses play calling on offense. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses play calling on offense.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp had to admit, two of his three best players in the season opener were tailbacks Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle (the third was tight end Kyle Markway).

In South Carolina’s schemes, Feaster and Dowdle usually rotate, holding the single running back spot and maybe both leaving the field for Mon Denson, who didn’t play on offense against UNC.

But the Gamecocks might break out a wrinkle to get more of that tailback talent on the field for Saturday’s home game against Charleston Southern at noon.

“We’re going to look at some more two-back stuff,” Muschamp said Thursday on his call-in show. “Both of those guys on the field, as well as Mon (Denson). Because all three of those guys can win for us, and they’re all three really good players.”

Usually, two-back offense involves a tailback and fullback. The Gamecocks have dabbled in some two-back change-up looks with Denson at fullback, linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle at fullback and even Dowdle a little.

But with the Feaster-Dowdle combo, things could break slightly differently. Those previous looks were under center in the I-formation, but some spread offenses have deployed a pair of pure tailbacks in the shotgun, either using one as a decoy or as a receiver on short screens.

In either case, Muschamp came away pleased with both runners, who each averaged 5.5 yards per carry or better despite offensive line issues that forced a pair of changes up front.

“I felt like the backs gained what they could gain,” Muschamp said. “If you really look at it, they maximized what they could get based on what we saw.”

Turnaround breakdown

One detail Muschamp pointed to was an attempt at a Steve Spurrier favorite, going deep after a turnover.

The Gamecocks recovered a fumble just after going up 20-9. They dialed up a shot with Shi Smith going up the left sideline, while Bryan Edwards went to the right. Edwards got behind a pair of defenders, but Jake Bentley overthrew the ball after having to dodge a pass rusher and not setting his feet.

But if USC had connected on the pass, it would have come back because of a holding penalty.