Watch a former Gamecock score the game-winning TD to send Tennessee to 0-2

Ty’Son Williams’ run as a South Carolina Gamecock didn’t go as many hoped.

In his second game with BYU, he handed an SEC team a loss with a game-winning touchdown against Tennessee.

The Sumter-area product powered his way through the Volunteer defense in double-overtime for the final score of the day. It capped a wild game where the Cougars came back from all but being done.

The loss drops Tennessee to 0-2, and that other loss also had a USC tie. The Georgia State team that beat UT was coached by former Gamecocks interim head coach Shawn Elliott.

Williams finished his night with 17 carries for 92 yards and a pair of scores in the 29-26 win.

The former four-star recruit had a star-crossed tenure in Columbia. He started his career at UNC, but decided to transfer after one season.

He sat out the 2016 season, then ran for 471 yards in 2017 and 328 in 2018. There were rumblings he could be the team’s No. 1 back, but he could never seem to be consistent enough to assert himself in that role.

This offseason, Williams decided to transfer and landed with the Cougars.

Saturday’s game was close throughout, and BYU was down three with the ball at its 8 yard line with 35 seconds left. But a busted coverage allowed a 64-yard pass to set up a game-tying field goal.