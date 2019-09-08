USC Gamecocks Football
Deebo Samuel makes his first NFL catch — and pops the helmet off a former Gamecock
Deebo Samuel previews rookie season with 49ers
It didn’t take long for former South Carolina football star Deebo Samuel to make his presence known in the NFL.
Midway through the second quarter of his debut with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel caught the first pass of his professional career on a 14-yard slant to help get his team some breathing room from its own goal line.
And after making the catch, he made hard contact with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender, knocking off his helmet and bouncing off to pick up a couple extra yards. And who was that defender? Fellow South Carolina alum Darian Stewart, a NFL veteran in his 10th season. Stewart, a safety who has spent time with four different pro teams, has a Super Bowl ring and Pro Bowl selection to his name.
Stewart seemed fine coming off the play, and the Bucs wound up getting the last laugh on that drive, returning an interception for a touchdown. But Samuel now has some official NFL stats after being selected with the 36th pick in the draft this past April.
Also during that drive, Samuel had a six-yard grab called back by a penalty. He later added catches of one and two yards before halftime. Stewart, meanwhile finished the half with three tackles in the score sheet.
Elsewhere among former Gamecocks in the pro ranks, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery accounted for two touchdowns in his team’s win against the Washington Redskins, one passing and one rushing. It was the first rushing touchdown of his career.
Linebacker/defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also made his debut after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.
South Carolina alums on NFL rosters
|A.J. Cann
|OL
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|New York Jets
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Miami Dolphins
|D.J. Swearinger
|S
|Arizona Cardinals
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|Darian Stewart
|S
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|San Francisco 49ers
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Carolina Panthers
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jadeveon Clowney
|LB
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jared Cook
|TE
|New Orleans Saints
|Jerell Adams
|TE
|Houston Texans
|Johnathan Joseph
|CB
|Houston Texans
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Oakland Raiders
|Melvin Ingram
|LB
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Mike Davis
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|Patrick DiMarco
|FB
|Buffalo Bills
|Pharoh Cooper
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Rashad Fenton
|DB
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Ryan Succop
|K
|Tennessee Titans (IR)
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|New England Patriots
|Taylor Stallworth
|DT
|New Orleans Saints
|Zack Bailey
|OL
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
