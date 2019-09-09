Game time set for South Carolina, Missouri to battle for Mayor’s Cup

What Coach Muschamp said about Hilinski, 72-10 win over Charleston Southern South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after the Gamecocks' win over Charleston Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after the Gamecocks' win over Charleston Southern.

South Carolina football and Missouri will face off on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. eastern on the SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel, the conference announced Monday.

The exact TV channel will be determined after this upcoming Saturday’s games.

The Gamecocks and the Tigers are SEC East rivals, with USC winning the last three matchups to claim the “Mayor’s Cup,” a rivalry trophy established between the cities of Columbia, South Carolina, and Columbia, Missouri.

Like South Carolina, Missouri dropped its season opener in disappointing fashion, falling 37-31 to Wyoming, before bouncing back in Week 2, soundly defeating West Virginia 38-7. The Gamecocks fell to UNC in Week 1 and trounced Charleston Southern, 72-10, this past weekend.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Last year against Mizzou, USC senior quarterback Michael Scarnecchia stepped in for an injured Jake Bentley and delivered a three-touchdown performance, completing 20 passes for 249 yards. Kicker Parker White connected on a 33-yard field goal with two seconds left to win it after a lightning delay at Williams-Brice Stadium.

This Saturday, South Carolina must first face Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Missouri hosts Southeast Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (SEPT. 21)

Noon — LSU at Vanderbilt, ESPN or ESPN2 or SEC Network*

Noon — Tennessee at Florida, ESPN or ESPN2 or SEC Network*

Noon — Southern Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN or ESPN2*

Noon — California at Ole Miss, ESPNU

3:30 p.m. — Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS

4 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate*

4 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate*

7:30 p.m. — San Jose State at Arkansas, SEC Network

8 p.m. — Notre Dame at Georgia, CBS

*To be determined after games on Sept. 14

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 pm, CBS

Sept. 21 — South Carolina at Missouri, 4 pm, SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate

Sept. 28 — Kentucky at South Carolina, TBD

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina at Georgia, TBD

Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, TBD

Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD