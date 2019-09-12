South Carolina reveals uniform for this week: Gamecocks roll out that Big Game Garnet

What Muschamp said about facing Alabama, former boss Nick Saban South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Alabama team the Gamecocks will face Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the Alabama team the Gamecocks will face Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It’s been nearly a decade since South Carolina football upended No. 1 Alabama and snapped the national champion’s long winning streak.

For the first meeting between the teams since that game, the Gamecocks will have the same look going.

USC’s revealed it will go with the garnet jerseys and pants along with a white helmet. That’s the same uniform the team wore Oct. 9, 2010 when it pulled off the 35-21 upset of Nick Saban’s Tide.

The Gamecocks will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on CBS.

That game in 2010 saw South Carolina rip out to a big lead and hold on. The defense stuffed Alabama’s running game, Alshon Jeffery threw up a big day and Stephen Garcia played the game of his life.

Uniform combos from this and last season:

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jerseys, garnet helmets

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jerseys, black helmets

▪ Akron: Garnet pants, black jerseys, garnet helmets

▪ Clemson: White pants, white jersey, white helmets

▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.

▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.

▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.