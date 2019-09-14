USC Gamecocks Football
Ryan Hilinski, Shi Smith connect for huge touchdown vs. Alabama
Don’t count South Carolina out.
Facing No. 2 Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, the Gamecocks were trailing towards the end of the first quarter after what would have been a fake field goal turned into a 33-yard touchdown run by kicker Parker White was wiped out on a holding call.
That’s when freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski stepped up. With a 10-yard completion to tight end Nick Muse and 27-yard toss to receiver Bryan Edwards, he set South Carolina up in Crimson Tide territory.
Then Hilinski, facing third down-and-five, launched a ball into double coverage that dropped in perfectly for Shi Smith in the end zone. The 31-yard pass marked Smith’s first touchdown grab of the year and narrowed the Gamecocks’ deficit to 14-10 after the extra point.
That 14-10 margin was how the first quarter ended.
