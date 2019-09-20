Blue chip corner takes South Carolina visit for Alabama game as chance to learn

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Havelock, North Carolina 2021 cornerback Kamarro Edmonds has been a regular visitor to South Carolina since his sophomore year. He was back for another visit last weekend for the Alabama game. The Gamecocks are one of his favorites at this early stage of his recruiting. This visit gave him a chance to talk more with the coaches and also get a look at the young Gamecock secondary in action.

“I feel like it was a great experience, a great atmosphere at the game, the crowd was going wild,” Edmonds said. “I got to chill with the coaches a little bit before the game and see a couple of the players. I definitely watched their corners because Alabama has a lot of great receivers, and I just watched the corners to see the technique they had and how they reacted to the ball.”

Kyle Krantz is the Gamecock recruiter of record for Edmonds, but defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson also is playing a role.

“I got to talk to coach Krantz and to T-Rob a little bit and they were like, keep grinding, we’re watching your film and keep balling out,” Edmonds said. “The visit moved them up even more. Pretty much the family feel, the way they treat us when we come up there.”

Edmonds plans to visit East Carolina this Saturday and North Carolina the following Saturday. He named USC, North Carolina and NC State as the schools showing the strongest interest at this point. Clemson has invited him for games and sent him mail. Virginia Tech and Tennessee also have offered.

Edmonds has played mostly running back this season, and he’s scored five touchdowns. He said some of the schools are talking to him about playing both ways.

Notes:

▪ The Gamecocks offered 2021 defensive end Noah Collins of Loganville, Georgia.

▪ Former USC commitment and 2021 running back target Lovasea Carroll of IMG Academy was offered by Penn State.

▪ Peachtree City, Georgia 2021 RHP Elijah Jones committed to USC.