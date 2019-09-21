The word on Ryan Hilinski’s health as South Carolina faces Missouri

Watch: Ryan Hilinski, South Carolina QBs warm up before Missouri game Ryan Hilinski, Dakeron Joyner and Jay Urich warm up prior to South Carolina’s game at Missouri on Sept. 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ryan Hilinski, Dakeron Joyner and Jay Urich warm up prior to South Carolina’s game at Missouri on Sept. 21, 2019.

As of Friday afternoon, official word on South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski was he was with the team in Columbia, Missouri and “ready to go,” per a team spokesman. That came amid rumors he had an elbow injury during the week.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said with team broadcaster Todd Ellis on Saturday in the pregame radio show that Hilinski was held back from some throwing this week because of elbow tendinitis. Muschamp said the freshman was shut down a bit Wednesday.

SEC Network sideline reporter Tera Talmadge said USC confirmed to her that Hilinski had some “discomfort in his throwing arm” in the days after the Alabama game.

Hilinski started the game as expected. He was wearing some sort of medical tape on his throwing elbow in warmups.

Ellis called the tendinitis normal.

Dakereon Joyner will back up Hilinski at QB. Jay Urich was also warming up with the quarterbacks. Both Joyner and Urich also play receiver.

Hilinski had started the past two games for the Gamecocks, a win against Charleston Southern and a loss to Alabama. He had 324 yards in the loss to the Tide, enough to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The first-year player is starting because of a foot injury that ended starter Jake Bentley’s season. The senior had started more than 30 games across four seasons.

Muschamp on the pregame show also said wide receiver Xavier Legette will play a larger role today.

The game kicks off at 4 pm on SEC Network Alternate.