USC Gamecocks Football
Watch Bryan Edwards race through the Missouri defense for a long touchdown
Missouri native, Gamecock Kyle Markway talks about playing his home state school
Maybe that’s what South Carolina’s offense needed against Missouri.
The Gamecocks tallied only 30 yards in the first half Saturday. They got 75 on the first play of the second.
Bryan Edwards caught a screen from Ryan Hilinski out of an empty set and simply sliced up the Tigers defense. He leapt at the end, initially being called short. But the replay showed he just touched the pylon.
The play made it 17-14 Mizzou, but he Tigers scored on the next drive.
Comments