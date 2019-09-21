South Carolina falls behind early at Missouri after Tigers score bizarre TD

Watch: Ryan Hilinski, South Carolina QBs warm up before Missouri game Ryan Hilinski, Dakeron Joyner and Jay Urich warm up prior to South Carolina’s game at Missouri on Sept. 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ryan Hilinski, Dakeron Joyner and Jay Urich warm up prior to South Carolina’s game at Missouri on Sept. 21, 2019.

South Carolina-Missouri is off to a bizarre start.

A series that hasn’t been lost on odd happenings over the years added to its reputation early in Saturday’s game.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a Cale Garrett fumble recovery in the end zone. At least that’s how it looks in the boxscore.

What really happened: On second-and-7 from the USC 10-yard line, Ryan Hilinski attempted a pass that was deflected by a Mizzou defender back at the Gamecocks quarterback. After review, it was ruled Hilinski caught the deflection and threw a backward pass, leading to Garrett picking up the fumble for a touchdown.

Missouri led the Gamecocks 17-7 at halftime.

Ryan Hilinski pass complete to Ryan Hilinski for loss of 9 yards to the SC1, fumble by Ryan Hilinski recovered by MU Garrett, Cale at SC0, TOUCHDOWN — GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) September 21, 2019 The second pass is ruled backward. Cale Garrett covered it in the end zone. It’s a #Mizzou touchdown.



Welcome to Tigers/Gamecocks, the most jacked up series in college football. — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) September 21, 2019 After review, 2nd pass called backwards. Cale Garrett recovered in end zone, and Missouri gets one of the most bizarre touchdowns I've seen. https://t.co/Ck4rWDZ5j6 — Tony Mullen (@TonyKRCG13) September 21, 2019 From the “I’ve never seen that before” department, Gamecocks give up a batted pass, QB catch & lateral fumble touchdown for Missouri. — Richard Chinnis (@rchinnis) September 21, 2019 \