South Carolina falls behind early at Missouri after Tigers score bizarre TD
South Carolina-Missouri is off to a bizarre start.
A series that hasn’t been lost on odd happenings over the years added to its reputation early in Saturday’s game.
The Tigers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a Cale Garrett fumble recovery in the end zone. At least that’s how it looks in the boxscore.
What really happened: On second-and-7 from the USC 10-yard line, Ryan Hilinski attempted a pass that was deflected by a Mizzou defender back at the Gamecocks quarterback. After review, it was ruled Hilinski caught the deflection and threw a backward pass, leading to Garrett picking up the fumble for a touchdown.
Missouri led the Gamecocks 17-7 at halftime.
