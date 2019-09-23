To our readers

We are deeply sorry that a headline in The State’s print edition yesterday inadvertently referenced Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation that works to remove the stigma of mental health among student athletes. We apologize to the Hilinski family for any pain this has caused them.

We also apologize to supporters of the foundation, to Gamecock fans and to readers and subscribers to The State.

We have been in touch with the Hilinski family to share our apology and will work with them to explore ways that we can support the important work of their foundation.

We are dedicated to the mission of strong independent local journalism that strengthens communities. This error does not reflect our aim and we will strive to ensure we do better moving forward.