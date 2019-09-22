Gamecocks open as slight favorite against Kentucky

What went wrong in USC loss to Missouri? Coach Muschamp explains South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp explains what went wrong for the Gamecocks football team against the Missouri Tigers in a 34-14 loss. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp explains what went wrong for the Gamecocks football team against the Missouri Tigers in a 34-14 loss.

South Carolina football is coming off a disheartening loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks head into this week’s home game against Kentucky as a slight favorite.

USC opened as a 2 1/2-point favorite and it quickly moved up to three. South Carolina has lost five in a row in the series.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 and looking for their first Power 5 win of the year. Kentucky is 2-2 off SEC losses to Florida and Mississippi State.

The Wildcats are 3-1 against the spread, while the Gamecocks are 2-2.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice.