Opening game South Carolina starter could miss four weeks, other USC injury updates

Hank Manos' road to South Carolina included growing up a Clemson fan Chapin High grad and South Carolina football signee Hank Manos is in Orlando this week for the Under Armour All-America Game.

South Carolina’s Hank Manos was dealt a blow at the start of the season, when he was moved out of the starting lineup after a tough opening game against North Carolina.

Manos, who played the next game and has not played the past two, might be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said the center’s nagging ankle injury isn’t getting better and he might need a more intensive procedure.

“We may do the ankle cord surgery,” Muschamp said. “So up about four weeks before he’ll be back in that situation.”

The tightrope fixation procedure is a solution for the dreaded “high ankle sprain,” an injury that can linger and linger.

Manos, a product of Chapin High School just north of Columbia, redshirted last season, but did start the team’s bowl game against Virginia. He earned the starting spot over the offseason, but had trouble holding his ground against the Tar Heels.

After that, guard Donell Stanely was moved to center and the team started two new players at guard.

Beyond that, Muschamp said the team is for the most part healthy heading into the Kentucky game. He did speak on Ryan Hilinski, who battled some elbow soreness in a loss to Missouri. Muschamp said he is “absolutely” going to be ready for Saturday.

“He made every throw today,” Muschamp said. “He looked great and there’s been absolutely no cut of reps or anything. He looks great.”