CBS projects Gamecocks senior as first-round draft pick

Javon Kinlaw has a calming influence on teammates. And he dances South Carolina defensive senior Javon Kinlaw breaks down his love for music and dancing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina defensive senior Javon Kinlaw breaks down his love for music and dancing.

South Carolina has a little history with NFL first-round draft picks on the defensive line, with Jadeveon Clowney and Melvin Ingram both finding their way into that spot.

If Javon Kinlaw the next on that list?

CBS’s latest mock draft had Kinlaw going No. 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6-foot-6, 310 pounder has been delivering on his explosive potential this season and is tied for the SEC lead with four sacks.

“Kinlaw is stout at the line of scrimmage and has the ability to consistently push the pocket,” CBS’s Ryan Wilson wrote. “His strength can be disruptive, pushing linemen into the backfield and affecting timing of both run and pass plays. The offense has to account for him on every snap, often double-teaming him with mixed results.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The veteran had the chance to go pro last year, but turned it down for another year at USC.

He originally committed to the Gamecocks in 2016, but had to spend a year in junior college. He came in at 340 pounds and then slimmed down his first season, ascending to a starting role.

In 2018, he was productive, though he battled various injuries throughout, including a hip that cost him the bowl game.

This year he has 13 tackles, four sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and became a father in the offseason.

Recent Gamecocks picks on the defensive line:

2014

1st pick: Clowney

2013

4th round: Devin Taylor

2012

18th pick: Ingram

7th round: Travian Robertson

2011

7th round: Cliff Matthews

2010

Sixth round: Clifton Geathers

2010