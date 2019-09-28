Fake parking attendants near Williams-Brice? Deputies cracking down after towings

A night game at Williams-Brice is special, Will Muschamp says South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks ahead of the 2019 game against Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks ahead of the 2019 game against Kentucky.

Some Gamecock football fans may have walked out of the last game at Williams-Brice Stadium riding high on a noble performance, but they didn’t leave riding in their vehicles — not for a while at least.

Several University of South Carolina fans found that their vehicles were towed away during the Sept. 14 home game against Alabama, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. The fans were duped by a phony attendant who charged for “parking” and guided them into spaces where people weren’t allowed to park, according to a statement from the department.

A number of the people who were towed contacted the sheriff’s department about the deception.

In partnership with USC, Richland deputies will be on the lookout for people posing as parking attendants during Saturday’s home game against the Kentucky Wildcats, the department’s statement said. Deputies will be patrolling the parking areas around Williams-Brice to ensure that parking attendants inviting people to park are allowed to do so.

The Sept. 14 incidents are still under investigation.

Richland deputies will continue to check parking attendants for the entire Gamecock football season, the statement said.

South Carolina football hosts Kentucky this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., televised on the SEC Network.