Will Muschamp gives the latest on his two injured running backs, QB Dakereon Joyner

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp sounded pretty pleased the day after his team’s win against Kentucky. Beyond the victory, the damage was minimal.

Muschamp said tailback Rico Dowdle’s ankle injury wasn’t very serious, according to the training staff.

“Said he was walking fine,” Muschamp said Sunday evening. “He may not practice Tuesday, but they think he might be able to practice Wednesday and Thursday of this week and certainly will be ready for the next ballgame.”

He noted reserve tailback Caleb Kinlaw injured his shoulder but didn’t provide much detail. Beyond that, there were no new injuries.

Muschamp also said reserve quarterback Dakereon Joyner likely could be ready for the trip to Georgia in two weeks.

“We think he’s going to be back,” Muschamp said. “(Trainer) Clint Haggard today, we had a staff meetings and ... he said Dakereon looked really good. They want him to stay on crutches the next two days. We’ll evaluate him this week and kind of see where he is. I would not anticipate him practicing this week at all.”

Joyner was held out with a nagging hamstring issue after the injury was found out on Thursday.

Dowdle is the team’s top rusher at 370 yards. Joyner has played as a backup QB and wide receiver, with 142 passing yards, 49 rushing and 29 receiving.

Muschamp also said center Hank Manos had ankle surgery last week and will miss about a month.