Meet the new face South Carolina will have to rely on for the next month

South Carolina football’s Jaylen Nichols dmclemore@thestate.com

The burden South Carolina football put on offensive tackle Jaylen Nichols on Saturday night isn’t exactly fair, but that’s life in college football when one shows precociousness early on.

It also means the ask for the next month is a big one.

Starting right tackle Dylan Wonnum is sidelined for 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury, one he’s lucky isn’t broken according to Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp. That means Nichols is a starter at that spot for the foreseeable future, and he seemed to do at least OK in his first real action against Kentucky.

“Had a little pressure there at the end of the half,” Muschamp said. “We were trying to get in at least field goal range, let Parker have a shot before half.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We need to firm up a little in the protection there. I thought he held up in the second half extremely well.”

That sequence was a pair of plays when Nichols was tagged with a sack and got beat on the next play.

But for a new offensive lineman against an SEC opponent, that’s not too bad. A day later, after watching the film, Muschamp was robust with praise.

The Gamecocks have some experience throwing a younger player into the fire, as Wonnum himself started in Year 1 last fall. The difference is Wonnum played well enough to jump a starter, rather than get forced in by injury.

“He put some stress on me early in the week,” center Donell Stanley said. “But he just had to settle down. He’s a guy that, he has all the ability. He’s a strong guy. We always had faith in him. It’s knowing what to do.

“He made a few mistakes, but he kept playing.”

Veterans said they didn’t have any special words for Nichols. They encouraged a little, let him prepare his way and made sure to communicate constantly.

Offensive line is the position most rarely held by young players. It’s heavy on technique and on understanding of the game. The learning curve tends to be steep and is particularly unforgiving.

Nichols was only a three-star recruit out of Charlotte powerhouse Myers Park, and not a particularly highly rated three-star. But as a big, mobile player, he quickly made a mark after enrolling early.

By one of the first open practices, Nichols was already working as a second-string tackle. Gamecocks coaches praised his natural abilities and some of his fundamental skills.

By the start of the season, he was a reserve tackle along with fellow freshman Jakai Moore and do-everything line reserve Eric Douglas. The Gamecocks have two more years with Wonnum and one more with Sadarius Hutcherson at the tackle spots.

And for the near future, Nichols will be a starter. The soft-spoken big man let his skills speak early, and even as he’s in a tough spot, his coach said he’s got what it takes to hold up.

“There’s zero issue athletically,” Muschamp said. “He fits athletically. Power, movement skills, all those things. It’s very hard to play that position as a young player.

“Jaylen is going to be fine.”