Where things stand with South Carolina receiver Josh Vann this season

At the start of the season, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp surprised some by announcing Josh Vann would not only start at wide receiver for his team but had distanced himself as the squad’s third best wideout.

Four games in, the sophomore has not yet fully carved out his role.

His snap counts dropped a bit in the past game, with him falling from getting the second-most snaps among receivers against Alabama to fifth against Kentucky. But that game also featured his best play of the year, a 15-yard catch-and-run where he broke through at least one tackle.

Despite that, his coaches still see the potential.

“Josh has done a nice job,” Muschamp said. “I mean, he’s a guy that really did a nice job in the weight room. And the offseason ... we challenged him to become a more consistent player.

“I was really proud of the play he had the other night. He ran through contact on the perimeter screen to get us to the critical first down. He’s got to continue to come on.”

For the season, Vann has 11 catches for 85 yards. That’s good for fourth on the team in catches and yards, behind top receivers Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith, plus tight end Kyle Markway.

A season ago, Vann broke in as the team’s No. 4 wide receiver behind Edwards, Smith and Deebo Samuel after OrTre Smith was lost for the season. Vann managed 18 receptions but averaged only 6.6 yards per catch. He came in as a four-star recruit and top-150 national player.

The weight room work Muschamp mentioned was key for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver, who has the ability to be dynamic but is not the biggest guy. In the bowl, Vann had a particularly rough outing with several drops, and he vowed to use that as motivation through the offseason.

“He’s more than capable of making those plays,” Muschamp said. “And just be more consistent with his effort. And I think as he continues to mature and grow, we’re going to see that.”

